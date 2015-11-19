Nintendo hat die aktuellen PAL-Releasetermine für Gamecube und Gameboy Advance veröffentlicht. Gamecube: The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker - 03.05.03 Wario World - Ende Juni 2003 Nintendo GameCube Game Boy Player - Juni 2003 Fzero, Mario Golf, 1080 Avalanche, Mario Kart - 3./4. Quartal 2003 Pikmin 2 - 2003 Game Boy Advance: Wario Ware Inc. Minigame Mania - 23.05.03 Donkey Kong Country - 06.06.03 Hamtaro: Ham-Ham Heartbreak - Sommer 2003 Pokémon Rubin & Saphir - 25.07.03 Golden Sun 2, Advance Wars 2 - 3. Quartal 2003 Kirby - September 2003 Super Mario Advance 4 - 4. Quartal 2003