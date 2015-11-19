Nintendo hat die aktuellen PAL-Releasetermine für Gamecube und Gameboy Advance veröffentlicht.
Gamecube:
The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker - 03.05.03
Wario World - Ende Juni 2003
Nintendo GameCube Game Boy Player - Juni 2003
Fzero, Mario Golf, 1080 Avalanche, Mario Kart - 3./4. Quartal 2003
Pikmin 2 - 2003
Game Boy Advance:
Wario Ware Inc. Minigame Mania - 23.05.03
Donkey Kong Country - 06.06.03
Hamtaro: Ham-Ham Heartbreak - Sommer 2003
Pokémon Rubin & Saphir - 25.07.03
Golden Sun 2, Advance Wars 2 - 3. Quartal 2003
Kirby - September 2003
Super Mario Advance 4 - 4. Quartal 2003