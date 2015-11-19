Capcom
hat eine Liste der E3-Vorstellungen veröffentlicht.
Playstation 2:
Resident Evil: Dead Aim
Chaos Legion
Mega Man X7
Resident Evil Outbreak RE Online
Maximo vs. Army of Zin
Onimusha 3
Onimusha Blade Warriors
Bombastic
Gamecube:
PNO3
Resident Evil 4
Viewtiful Joe
Mega Man Network Transmission
Killer 7
Gotcha Force 3D
Xbox
Dino Crisis 3
Group S Challenge
Steel Battalion Online
Pro Cast Sports Fishing
Gameboy Advance:
Disneys Aladdin
Disneys Magical Quest 2 Starring Mickey and Minnie
Mega Man Zero 2
Onimusha Tactics
Mega Man Battle Network White
Mega Man Battle Network Blue