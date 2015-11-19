Auf dem sogenannten PlayStation Meeting hat Sony weitere Details zum Gameboy - Konkurrenten PSP bekanntgegeben. Die Details klingen durchaus vieversprechend.
Die technischen Daten:
Cutting Edge Technologies (Aiming to explore the future):
- 90nm Semiconductor Process
- Dual MIPS R4000 Core
- Vector Floating Engines
- Reconfigurable DSP Engine(VME)
- Advanced 3D Graphics Engine
- AVC(MPEG4) Decoder
- AES Crypto System
- 1.8GB UMD
21st Century Portable System:
- 3D-CG Game
- 7.1ch Audio, 3D Sound
- ATRAC3 plus, AAC, MP3 for Music
- AVC/@MP for Picture / Movie
- 16:9 Widescreen TFT LCD
- Embedded Wireless LAN 802.11
- Li-ion Battery
- Extension for GPS, Digital Tuner...
Optical Disc System:
- Large Capacity (3 x to CD-ROM)
- Media for Game/Music/Movie/Publishing
- Lower Manufacturing Cost
- Minimize Inventory Risk
- Repoat Ordering System
- Parental Lock System
- Regional Code System
- Copy Protection
UMD - Universal Media Disc:
* Ultimate Portable Disc for SD System *
- 60mm
- Laser Diode: 660nm
- Dual Layer : 1.8GB
- Transfer Rate: 11Mbps
- Shock Proof
- Secure ROM by AES
- Unique Disc ID
PSP CPU Core:
- MIPS R4000 32-Bit Core
- 128 Bit Bus
- 1~333 MHz @ 1.2V
- 8 MB Hauptspeicher (eDRAM)
- Bus Bandwidth: 2,6 GB/sec
- I-Cache / D-Cache
- FPU, VFPU (Vector Unit): @ 2,6 GFlops
- 3D-CG Extended Instructions
PSP Media Engine:
- MIPS R4000 32-Bit Core
- 128 Bit Bus
- 1~333 MHz @ 1.2V
- Sub Memory: 2MB (eDRAM) @ 2,5 GB/sec
- I-Cache / D-Cache
- 90nm Cmos
PSP Graphics Core 1:
- 3D Curved Surface + 3D Polygon
- Compressed Texture
- Hardware Clipping, Morphing, Bone(8)
- Hardware Tessellator
- Bezier, B-Spline(NURBS)
- ex 4×4 / 16×16 / 64×64 sub-division
~ reduce program /data
~ reduce memory footprint & bus traffic
PSP Graphics Core 2:
- Rendering Engine + Surface Engine
- 256bit Bus, 1-166 MHz @1.2V
- VRAM :2MB (eDRAM)
- Bus Bandwidth: 5.3GB/sec
- Pixel Fill Rate :664 M pixels/sec
- max. 33 M Polygon/Sec (T&L)
- 24bit Full Color: RGBA
PSP Sound Core:
- Reconfigurable DSPs
- 128 Bit Bus
- 166 MHz @ 1.2V
- 5 Giga Operations/Sek.
- CODEC
- 3D Sound, Multi-Channel
- Synthesizer, Effecter, ...
AVC Decoder:
- AVC (H.264) Decoder
- Main Profile
- Baseline Profile
- @ Level1, Level2, Level3
- 2Hours (High Quality) ~ DVD Movie
- 4Hours (Standard Quality) ~ CS Digital
Kommunikation:
- Wireless LAN 802.11 (Hot Spots, Home Server, usw.)
- IrDA (PSP, Handy, usw.)
- Stereo-Kopfhörer-Anschluss
- Memory Stick
- USB 2.0 (PSP, PS2, PC, usw.)
Der erste Prototyp soll auf der E3 2004 vorgestellt werden, Software im Herbst 2004.
Die CPU-Leistung soll ca. 10x besser sein als die der Playstation 1 und somit schon fast an die PS2 herankommen.