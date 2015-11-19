 
Home » News » Die technischen Details des PSP
  29.07.2003   0 Kommentare   419 Klicks
Die technischen Details des PSP 8,0 2
 
agony
 

Auf dem sogenannten PlayStation Meeting hat Sony weitere Details zum Gameboy - Konkurrenten PSP bekanntgegeben. Die Details klingen durchaus vieversprechend. Die technischen Daten: Cutting Edge Technologies (Aiming to explore the future): - 90nm Semiconductor Process - Dual MIPS R4000 Core - Vector Floating Engines - Reconfigurable DSP Engine(VME) - Advanced 3D Graphics Engine - AVC(MPEG4) Decoder - AES Crypto System - 1.8GB UMD 21st Century Portable System: - 3D-CG Game - 7.1ch Audio, 3D Sound - ATRAC3 plus, AAC, MP3 for Music - AVC/@MP for Picture / Movie - 16:9 Widescreen TFT LCD - Embedded Wireless LAN 802.11 - Li-ion Battery - Extension for GPS, Digital Tuner... Optical Disc System: - Large Capacity (3 x to CD-ROM) - Media for Game/Music/Movie/Publishing - Lower Manufacturing Cost - Minimize Inventory Risk - Repoat Ordering System - Parental Lock System - Regional Code System - Copy Protection UMD - Universal Media Disc: * Ultimate Portable Disc for SD System * - 60mm - Laser Diode: 660nm - Dual Layer : 1.8GB - Transfer Rate: 11Mbps - Shock Proof - Secure ROM by AES - Unique Disc ID PSP CPU Core: - MIPS R4000 32-Bit Core - 128 Bit Bus - 1~333 MHz @ 1.2V - 8 MB Hauptspeicher (eDRAM) - Bus Bandwidth: 2,6 GB/sec - I-Cache / D-Cache - FPU, VFPU (Vector Unit): @ 2,6 GFlops - 3D-CG Extended Instructions PSP Media Engine: - MIPS R4000 32-Bit Core - 128 Bit Bus - 1~333 MHz @ 1.2V - Sub Memory: 2MB (eDRAM) @ 2,5 GB/sec - I-Cache / D-Cache - 90nm Cmos PSP Graphics Core 1: - 3D Curved Surface + 3D Polygon - Compressed Texture - Hardware Clipping, Morphing, Bone(8) - Hardware Tessellator - Bezier, B-Spline(NURBS) - ex 4×4 / 16×16 / 64×64 sub-division ~ reduce program /data ~ reduce memory footprint & bus traffic PSP Graphics Core 2: - Rendering Engine + Surface Engine - 256bit Bus, 1-166 MHz @1.2V - VRAM :2MB (eDRAM) - Bus Bandwidth: 5.3GB/sec - Pixel Fill Rate :664 M pixels/sec - max. 33 M Polygon/Sec (T&L) - 24bit Full Color: RGBA PSP Sound Core: - Reconfigurable DSPs - 128 Bit Bus - 166 MHz @ 1.2V - 5 Giga Operations/Sek. - CODEC - 3D Sound, Multi-Channel - Synthesizer, Effecter, ... AVC Decoder: - AVC (H.264) Decoder - Main Profile - Baseline Profile - @ Level1, Level2, Level3 - 2Hours (High Quality) ~ DVD Movie - 4Hours (Standard Quality) ~ CS Digital Kommunikation: - Wireless LAN 802.11 (Hot Spots, Home Server, usw.) - IrDA (PSP, Handy, usw.) - Stereo-Kopfhörer-Anschluss - Memory Stick - USB 2.0 (PSP, PS2, PC, usw.) Der erste Prototyp soll auf der E3 2004 vorgestellt werden, Software im Herbst 2004. Die CPU-Leistung soll ca. 10x besser sein als die der Playstation 1 und somit schon fast an die PS2 herankommen.
Quelle: Gamefront

