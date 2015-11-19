 
DemoNews
Ein Level Weiter
Demos und Spiele finden
LOGIN
Username:
Passwort:
Du hast noch kein Profil? Jetzt erstellen
REGISTRIERENLOGIN
Home » News » E3 - Lineup von Activision
Hot Games
GTA 5 Assassin's Creed 3 Diablo III GRID 2 Far Cry 3 Star Wars: The Old Republic Halo 4 Microsoft Xbox One Total War: Rome 2
mehr Hot Games
Neue Specials
19.11.2015 Rise of the Tomb Raider
17.11.2015 Nintendo
03.11.2015 Anno 2205
22.10.2015 Assassin's Creed Syndicate
30.09.2015 Might & Magic Heroes VII
23.09.2015 FIFA 16
02.09.2015 Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain
26.08.2015 Trine 3
01.07.2015 PES 2016
mehr Specials
  07.05.2003   0 Kommentare   422 Klicks
E3 - Lineup von Activision 9,0 1
 
agony
 

E3 - Lineup von Activision: E3 - Lineup von Activision

Publisher Activision hat das Programm zur kommenden E3-Spielemesse veröffentlicht. Shrek 2: The Game (PS2, Xbox, Gamecube) Spider-Man 2 (PS2, Xbox, Gamecube) Disneys Extreme Skate Adventure (PS2, Xbox, Gamecube, GBA) Pitfall Harry (PS2, Xbox, Gamecube, GBA) X-Men: Legends (PS2, Xbox, Gamecube) DOOM III (PC) The Movies (PC) Empires: Dawn of the Modern World (PC) Rome: Total War (PC) Call of Duty (PC) Call of Duty: Finest Hour (PS2, Xbox, Gamecube) TRINITY (PC, Xbox) Vampire: The Masquerade -- Bloodlines (PC) Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix (Xbox) Star Trek Elite Force II (PC) True Crime: Streets of L.A. (PS2, Xbox, Gamecube) MTX: Mototrax (PS2, Xbox, Gamecube) Wakeboarding Unleashed (PS2, Xbox)
Quelle: Ferrago.co.uk

Kommentare

Du musst dich einloggen, um Kommentare zu schreiben!
Zur Anmeldung
Bestätigung
Wirklich Eintrag löschen?

Begründung
 

Unser Wertungssystem

Du möchtest wissen wie wir bewerten? Erfahre mehr über unser Wertungssystem und was es bedeutet, wenn ein Spiel eine Wertung von 0-10 erhält.
Erfahre mehr!

DemoNews - Social Networks
 

Coole Werbung

Werbung muss nicht immer störend sein. Mit unseren individualisierten Werbeformen bieten wir unseren Kunden ein Rundumwohlfühlpaket.
Erfahre mehr!
KONTAKT   |   AGB   |   IMPRESSUM   |   DATENSCHUTZ
Bestätigung