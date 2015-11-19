Publisher Activision
hat das Programm zur kommenden E3-Spielemesse veröffentlicht.
Shrek 2: The Game (PS2, Xbox, Gamecube)
Spider-Man 2 (PS2, Xbox, Gamecube)
Disneys Extreme Skate Adventure (PS2, Xbox, Gamecube, GBA)
Pitfall Harry (PS2, Xbox, Gamecube, GBA)
X-Men: Legends (PS2, Xbox, Gamecube)
DOOM III
(PC)
The Movies (PC)
Empires: Dawn of the Modern World (PC)
Rome: Total War (PC)
Call of Duty (PC)
Call of Duty: Finest Hour (PS2, Xbox, Gamecube)
TRINITY (PC, Xbox)
Vampire: The Masquerade -- Bloodlines (PC)
Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix (Xbox)
Star Trek Elite Force II (PC)
True Crime: Streets of L.A. (PS2, Xbox, Gamecube)
MTX: Mototrax (PS2, Xbox, Gamecube)
Wakeboarding Unleashed (PS2, Xbox)