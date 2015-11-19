Publisher Atari hat nun die Spiele bekanntgegeben, die auf der kommenden Spiele-Messe in Leipzig vorgestellt werden sollen.
Beyblade (GCN, PSone)
Billy Hatcher And The Giant Egg (GCN)
Civilization III: Conquests (PC)
Dragon Ball Z Budokai 2 (PS2)
Deadmans Han (Xbox)
Digimon Battle Spirit (GBA)
Dungeons & Dragons: Heroes (Xbox)
Enclave (PC)
Enter The Matrix (GCN, PS2, Xbox, PC)
Headhunter: Redemption (PS2, Xbox)
Horizons - Empire Of Istaria (PC)
Kya (PS2)
Magic the Gathering: Battlegrounds (PC, Xbox)
Mission Impossible: Operation Surma (PS2, Xbox)
NBA 2K4 (Xbox)
NFL 2K4 (Xbox)
NHL 2K4 (Xbox)
Otogi - Myth Of Demon (Xbox)
Risiko: Global Domination (PS2)
Rollercoaster Tycoon 2: Exp. Pack 2 (PC)
Sinbad - Der Herr der sieben Meere (PC)
Temple of Elemental Evil (PC)
Terminator 3: Rebellion der Maschinen (GCN, P2, Xbox, GBA)
Terminator 3: Krieg der Maschinen (PC)
The King Of Route 66 (PS2
Unlimited Saga (PS2)
Unreal 2: The Awakening (Xbox)
Unreal Tournament 2004 (PC)
Worms 3D (GCN, PS2, Xbox, PC)