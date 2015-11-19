Publisher Atari hat nun die Spiele bekanntgegeben, die auf der kommenden Spiele-Messe in Leipzig vorgestellt werden sollen. Beyblade (GCN, PSone) Billy Hatcher And The Giant Egg (GCN) Civilization III: Conquests (PC) Dragon Ball Z Budokai 2 (PS2) Deadmans Han (Xbox) Digimon Battle Spirit (GBA) Dungeons & Dragons: Heroes (Xbox) Enclave (PC) Enter The Matrix (GCN, PS2, Xbox, PC) Headhunter: Redemption (PS2, Xbox) Horizons - Empire Of Istaria (PC) Kya (PS2) Magic the Gathering: Battlegrounds (PC, Xbox) Mission Impossible: Operation Surma (PS2, Xbox) NBA 2K4 (Xbox) NFL 2K4 (Xbox) NHL 2K4 (Xbox) Otogi - Myth Of Demon (Xbox) Risiko: Global Domination (PS2) Rollercoaster Tycoon 2: Exp. Pack 2 (PC) Sinbad - Der Herr der sieben Meere (PC) Temple of Elemental Evil (PC) Terminator 3: Rebellion der Maschinen (GCN, P2, Xbox, GBA) Terminator 3: Krieg der Maschinen (PC) The King Of Route 66 (PS2 Unlimited Saga (PS2) Unreal 2: The Awakening (Xbox) Unreal Tournament 2004 (PC) Worms 3D (GCN, PS2, Xbox, PC)