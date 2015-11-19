Gestern fand im Londoner Park Lane Hotel die sogenannte Golden Joystick Award Verleihung von Musiksender MTV statt. Hierbei wurden verschiedene Spiele ausgezeichnet, folgende Titel haben gewonnen: PS2 Spiel des Jahres Gewinner: Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (Rockstar) Im Finale: EyeToy: Play (SCEE), Pro Evolution Soccer 2 (Konami) GameCube Spiel des Jahres Gewinner: The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (Nintendo) Im Finale: Metroid Prime (Nintendo), Resident Evil Zero (Capcom) Handheld - Spiel des Jahres Gewinner: Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising (Nintendo) Im Finale: Pokémon Ruby & Sapphire (Nintendo), The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (Nintendo) Xbox Spiel des Jahres Gewinner: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (Activision/LucasArts) Im Finale: Soul Calibur II (EA), Tom Clancy´s Splinter Cell (Ubisoft) PC Spiel des Jahres Gewinner: Championship Manager 4 (Eidos) Im Finale: Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (Rockstar), Battlefield 1942 (Electronic Arts) Online - Spiel des Jahres Gewinner: Battlefield 1942 (Electronic Arts) Im Finale: Phantasy Star Online I & II (Sega), Unreal Championship (Atari) MTV Film Adaption des Jahres Gewinner: The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (Electronic Arts) Im Finale: Enter the Matrix (Atari), Harry Potter and the Philosopher´s Stone (Electronic Arts) The Daily Mirror Award: Best of British Gewinner: Championship Manager 4 (Eidos) Im Finale: Conflict Desert Storm II (SCi) Republic: The Revolution (Eidos) Publisher des Jahres Gewinner: Nintendo Im Finale: Electronic Arts, Rockstar Games Shop des Jahres Gewinner: GAME Im Finale: Amazon.co.uk, Gameplay.com Hardware des Jahres Gewinner: Nintendo Game Boy Advance SP Im Finale: SCEE EyeToy, Microsoft Xbox Live! Videospielheld des Jahres Gewinner: Viewtiful Joe Im Finale: No One Lives Forever 2: A Spy in H.A.R.M.S Way, Steel Battalion Hall of Fame Persönlichkeit des Jahres Gewinner: Shigeru Miyamoto Editor´s Award: Spiel des Jahres Gewinner: Pro Evolution Soccer 3 (Konami) Im Finale: Call of Duty (Activision), The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (Nintendo) Meistgewünschtes Spiel zu Weihnachten Gewinner: Mario Kart: Double Dash!! (Nintendo) Im Finale: Pro Evolution Soccer 3 (Konami), WWE Smackdown! Here Comes The Pain (THQ) Heißerwartetes Spiel für 2004 Gewinner: Half-Life 2 (VU) Im Finale: Doom III (Activision), Halo 2 (Microsoft) Spiel des Jahres Gewinner: Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (Rockstar) Im Finale: The Legend of Zelda: the Wind Waker (Nintendo), Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (Activision)