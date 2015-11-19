Gestern fand im Londoner Park Lane Hotel die sogenannte Golden Joystick Award Verleihung von Musiksender MTV statt. Hierbei wurden verschiedene Spiele ausgezeichnet, folgende Titel haben gewonnen:
PS2 Spiel des Jahres Gewinner: Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (Rockstar)
Im Finale: EyeToy: Play (SCEE), Pro Evolution Soccer 2 (Konami)
GameCube Spiel des Jahres
Gewinner: The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (Nintendo)
Im Finale: Metroid Prime (Nintendo), Resident Evil Zero (Capcom)
Handheld - Spiel des Jahres
Gewinner: Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising (Nintendo)
Im Finale: Pokémon Ruby & Sapphire (Nintendo), The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (Nintendo)
Xbox Spiel des Jahres
Gewinner: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (Activision/LucasArts)
Im Finale: Soul Calibur II (EA), Tom Clancy´s Splinter Cell (Ubisoft)
PC Spiel des Jahres
Gewinner: Championship Manager 4 (Eidos)
Im Finale: Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (Rockstar), Battlefield 1942 (Electronic Arts)
Online - Spiel des Jahres
Gewinner: Battlefield 1942 (Electronic Arts)
Im Finale: Phantasy Star Online I & II (Sega), Unreal Championship (Atari)
MTV Film Adaption des Jahres
Gewinner: The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (Electronic Arts)
Im Finale: Enter the Matrix (Atari), Harry Potter and the Philosopher´s Stone (Electronic Arts)
The Daily Mirror Award: Best of British
Gewinner: Championship Manager 4 (Eidos)
Im Finale: Conflict Desert Storm II (SCi) Republic: The Revolution (Eidos)
Publisher des Jahres
Gewinner: Nintendo
Im Finale: Electronic Arts, Rockstar
Games Shop des Jahres
Gewinner: GAME
Im Finale: Amazon.co.uk, Gameplay.com
Hardware des Jahres
Gewinner: Nintendo Game Boy Advance SP
Im Finale: SCEE EyeToy, Microsoft Xbox Live!
Videospielheld des Jahres
Gewinner: Viewtiful Joe
Im Finale: No One Lives Forever 2: A Spy in H.A.R.M.S Way, Steel Battalion
Hall of Fame Persönlichkeit des Jahres
Gewinner: Shigeru Miyamoto
Editor´s Award: Spiel des Jahres
Gewinner: Pro Evolution Soccer 3 (Konami)
Im Finale: Call of Duty (Activision), The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (Nintendo)
Meistgewünschtes Spiel zu Weihnachten
Gewinner: Mario Kart: Double Dash!! (Nintendo)
Im Finale: Pro Evolution Soccer 3 (Konami), WWE Smackdown! Here Comes The Pain (THQ)
Heißerwartetes Spiel für 2004
Gewinner: Half-Life 2 (VU)
Im Finale: Doom III (Activision), Halo 2 (Microsoft)
Spiel des Jahres
Gewinner: Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (Rockstar)
Im Finale: The Legend of Zelda: the Wind Waker (Nintendo), Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (Activision)