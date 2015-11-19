 
Home » News » MTV Golden Joystick Awards 2003: Die Gewinner
  29.11.2003   0 Kommentare   319 Klicks
MTV Golden Joystick Awards 2003: Die Gewinner 9,0 1
 
agony
 

MTV Golden Joystick Awards 2003: Die Gewinner: MTV Golden Joystick Awards 2003 Die Gewinner

Gestern fand im Londoner Park Lane Hotel die sogenannte Golden Joystick Award Verleihung von Musiksender MTV statt. Hierbei wurden verschiedene Spiele ausgezeichnet, folgende Titel haben gewonnen: PS2 Spiel des Jahres Gewinner: Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (Rockstar) Im Finale: EyeToy: Play (SCEE), Pro Evolution Soccer 2 (Konami) GameCube Spiel des Jahres Gewinner: The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (Nintendo) Im Finale: Metroid Prime (Nintendo), Resident Evil Zero (Capcom) Handheld - Spiel des Jahres Gewinner: Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising (Nintendo) Im Finale: Pokémon Ruby & Sapphire (Nintendo), The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (Nintendo) Xbox Spiel des Jahres Gewinner: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (Activision/LucasArts) Im Finale: Soul Calibur II (EA), Tom Clancy´s Splinter Cell (Ubisoft) PC Spiel des Jahres Gewinner: Championship Manager 4 (Eidos) Im Finale: Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (Rockstar), Battlefield 1942 (Electronic Arts) Online - Spiel des Jahres Gewinner: Battlefield 1942 (Electronic Arts) Im Finale: Phantasy Star Online I & II (Sega), Unreal Championship (Atari) MTV Film Adaption des Jahres Gewinner: The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (Electronic Arts) Im Finale: Enter the Matrix (Atari), Harry Potter and the Philosopher´s Stone (Electronic Arts) The Daily Mirror Award: Best of British Gewinner: Championship Manager 4 (Eidos) Im Finale: Conflict Desert Storm II (SCi) Republic: The Revolution (Eidos) Publisher des Jahres Gewinner: Nintendo Im Finale: Electronic Arts, Rockstar Games Shop des Jahres Gewinner: GAME Im Finale: Amazon.co.uk, Gameplay.com Hardware des Jahres Gewinner: Nintendo Game Boy Advance SP Im Finale: SCEE EyeToy, Microsoft Xbox Live! Videospielheld des Jahres Gewinner: Viewtiful Joe Im Finale: No One Lives Forever 2: A Spy in H.A.R.M.S Way, Steel Battalion Hall of Fame Persönlichkeit des Jahres Gewinner: Shigeru Miyamoto Editor´s Award: Spiel des Jahres Gewinner: Pro Evolution Soccer 3 (Konami) Im Finale: Call of Duty (Activision), The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (Nintendo) Meistgewünschtes Spiel zu Weihnachten Gewinner: Mario Kart: Double Dash!! (Nintendo) Im Finale: Pro Evolution Soccer 3 (Konami), WWE Smackdown! Here Comes The Pain (THQ) Heißerwartetes Spiel für 2004 Gewinner: Half-Life 2 (VU) Im Finale: Doom III (Activision), Halo 2 (Microsoft) Spiel des Jahres Gewinner: Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (Rockstar) Im Finale: The Legend of Zelda: the Wind Waker (Nintendo), Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (Activision)
Quelle: AreaXbox.de

Bestätigung