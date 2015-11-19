 
News » Segas E3-Lineup
  28.04.2003   0 Kommentare   446 Klicks
Segas E3-Lineup 9,0 2
 
agony
 

Segas E3-Lineup: Segas E3-Lineup

Zur kommenden E3-Spielemesse hat Entwickler/Publisher Sega nun die Spiele vorgestellt, die auf der E3 präsentiert werden sollen: Sonic Heroes (PS2, Xbox, GameCube) Billy Hatcher and the Giant Egg (GameCube) Worms 3D (PS2, Xbox, GameCube, PC) Vectorman (PS2) Headhunter Redemption (PS2) Otogi - Myth of Demons (Xbox) Sega GT Online (Xbox) Altered Beast (PS2) Virtua Fighter 4 Evolution (PS2) Phantasy Star Online Episode III (GameCube) Virtual On Marz (PS2) Dororo (Arbeitstitel, PS2) Kunoichi (Arbeitstitel, PS2) Sonic Adventure DX Director´s Cut (GameCube) Sonic Pinball Party (GBA) Sonic Battle (GBA) NFL 2K4 (PS2, Xbox) NBA 2K4 (PS2, Xbox) NHL 2K4 (PS2, Xbox) NCAA College Basketball 2K4 (PS2,Xbox) Mit Wahrscheinlichkeit werden noch weitere Spiele vorgestellt werden.
Quelle: Gamefront

