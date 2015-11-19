Wie MCV
aufschlüsselt, befinden sich folgende Hardware-Basen in Deutschlands Haushalten:
1. PC - 25 Mio.
(Quelle: GfK)
2. Game Boy inkl. Pocket
- 8,3 Mio. (Quelle: Nintendo, Stand: 08/2002)
3. PSone - 5 Mio.
(Quelle: Sony CED, Stand: 04/2003)
4. Game Boy Color
- 3,2 Mio. (Quelle: Nintendo, Stand: 08/2002)
5. PlayStation2
- 2 Mio. (Quelle: Sony CED, Stand: 11/2003)
6. Game Boy Advance + SP
- 1,45 Mio. (Quelle: Nintendo, Stand: 11/2003)
7. Xbox - 400.000
(Quelle: MCV-Hochrechnung, Stand: 10/2003)
8. Gamecube
- 290.000 (Quelle: Nintendo, Stand: 10/2003)