Sega hat zur Tokyo Game Show
viele neue Videos zu Neuankündigungen vorgestellt. Diese geben allesamt einen ersten Einblick in die in nächster Zeit erscheinenden Titel.
Kunoichi
(PS2)
Sonic Heroes
(Xbox, Gamecube, PS2)
Billy Hatcher & The Giant Egg
(Gamecube)
Phantasy Star Online Episode 3
(Gamecube)
Dororo
(PS2)
Puyo Puyo Fever
(Dreamcast, Gamecube, PS2, Xbox)
Kaijuu no Shima: Amazing Island
(Gamecube)
Liliput Kingdom
(Game Boy Advance)
Sega Ages 2500
(PS2)
Sonic Battle
(Game Boy Advance)
Pro Yakyuu Team o Tsukurou! 2003
(PS2)
Derby Tsuku 3: Derby Uma o Tsukurou!
(PS2, Gamecube)
