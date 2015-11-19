 
Viele neue Videos zu Sega - Spielen
  26.09.2003   0 Kommentare   428 Klicks
Viele neue Videos zu Sega - Spielen
 
agony
 

Sega hat zur Tokyo Game Show viele neue Videos zu Neuankündigungen vorgestellt. Diese geben allesamt einen ersten Einblick in die in nächster Zeit erscheinenden Titel. Kunoichi (PS2) Download Sonic Heroes (Xbox, Gamecube, PS2) Download Billy Hatcher & The Giant Egg (Gamecube) Download Video Phantasy Star Online Episode 3 (Gamecube) Download Dororo (PS2) Download Puyo Puyo Fever (Dreamcast, Gamecube, PS2, Xbox) Download Kaijuu no Shima: Amazing Island (Gamecube) Download Liliput Kingdom (Game Boy Advance) Download Sega Ages 2500 (PS2) Download Sonic Battle (Game Boy Advance) Download Pro Yakyuu Team o Tsukurou! 2003 (PS2) Download Derby Tsuku 3: Derby Uma o Tsukurou! (PS2, Gamecube) Download
Quelle: Gamefront

