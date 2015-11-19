Der GP32
kommt Ende Oktober nach Europa bzw. Deutschland, Mitsui hat nun bekanntgegeben, welche GP32-Titel zum Release im Handel erhältlich sein werden.
Blood Cross Action/Fighting
Byulbram Creatures
Dungeon & Guarder
Action
Gamepark
Her Knights
Action
Byulbram Creatures
Tomak
Action/Shooting
Seed9 Entertainment
Little Wizard
Action/Fighting
Gamepark
Rally Pop
Action/Shooting
Gamepark
Dooly Soccer
Sports
Abyss Game
Treasure Island
Puzzle
Gamepark
Wizard Slayer
0
Shooting
Friends Media
Hany Party Game
Puzzle
Include
Tangles Magic Square
Puzzle
EZ Soft
GP Fight
Action
Team Blaze
Raphael
Puzzle
T3 Entertainment
Mill
Action
