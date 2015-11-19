 
  29.09.2003   0 Kommentare   312 Klicks
Welche GP32-Spiele kommen zum Release? 8,5 2
 
agony
 

Welche GP32-Spiele kommen zum Release?: Welche GP32-Spiele kommen zum Release?

Der GP32 kommt Ende Oktober nach Europa bzw. Deutschland, Mitsui hat nun bekanntgegeben, welche GP32-Titel zum Release im Handel erhältlich sein werden. Blood Cross Action/Fighting Byulbram Creatures Dungeon & Guarder Action Gamepark Her Knights Action Byulbram Creatures Tomak Action/Shooting Seed9 Entertainment Little Wizard Action/Fighting Gamepark Rally Pop Action/Shooting Gamepark Dooly Soccer Sports Abyss Game Treasure Island Puzzle Gamepark Wizard Slayer0 Shooting Friends Media Hany Party Game Puzzle Include Tangles Magic Square Puzzle EZ Soft GP Fight Action Team Blaze Raphael Puzzle T3 Entertainment Mill Action Article Seezak
Quelle: GP32Gaming.de

